Soulja Boy Issues Apology, Wants to Make Music With Chris Brown

We might be close to figuring out what’s had Soulja Boy against the world for the past few months, and it unfortunately has to do with the recent hospitalization of his mother.



In the apologetic video, Soulja explains that his recent behavior was a direct result of his frustration with his mother’s condition.

“I just want to send an apology,” he started. “I’ve been acting out, I’ve been wilding out. And at the end of the day, it’s not about who starts the beefs, it’s about who ends them. So with that being said, I found out that my moms is in the hospital. The doctors told me everything should be alright and she should be good.”

He adds that since she’s been sick, he hasn’t been alright, and alludes to her health as the catalyst behind his abnormal behavior. Since the closing of 2016, Soulja sprung up randomized beefs with Lil Yachty, Quavo, Shia LaBeouf and recently Chris Brown. Despite that, however, he still looks forward to some studio mashups with each individual.

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently,” he said. “I want to make music with Chris Brown, Yachty, Quavo, everybody.”

He then extends the apology to the media, his fan base, his fellow rappers and all of his friends who witnessed the sporadic feuds.

What do you say, guys?

Check out his peace treaty in the video below.