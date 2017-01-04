Things May Finally Be Looking Up for Lil Wayne Amid Cash Money Battle

According to a Facebook post from Lil Wayne ’s official page, the Young Money boss may be ringing in the new year with not one, not two, but three new albums.

In the Facebook photo, Weezy is stapled among a party-ridden entourage, which also includes close collaborator 2 Chainz.

“CV. Funeral. D6,” reads the caption, hinting at the three projects he’s adamantly raved about in 2016.

Formerly, Tunechi mentioned the upcoming Funeral project on his interview with The Nine Club. And even among Martin Shkreli’s controversy surrounding an unauthorized leak of the dangerously anticipated Tha Carter V album, Weezy still boasts that it's forthcoming for fans as well. As for Dedication 6, Weezy had also announced he was teaming with DJ Drama to push the undertaking out, though he didn’t give a specific time frame for fans to look forward to.

Birdman, however, has remained rather tight-lipped lately on upcoming music releases from Wayne, aside from raking in new artists to the Cash Money roster. Hopefully, since his record label authority has held Weezy’s music hostage until a settlement between the two men is reached, Wayne’s foreboding promise of the three albums will be an actual reality rather than wishful thinking.

See Weezy's project-hinting, celebratory photo here.