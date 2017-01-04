To Start Off 2017, Azealia Banks Took a Swift 'L'

As reported , her Facebook account has been suspended, likely after she posted a controversial rant that violated one of the social media network's community guidelines.

2017 is merely four days in and rapper Azealia Banks is already back to her old bag of tricks, taking her first "L" of the new year.

While the exact reason Banks's account has been temporarily deactivated is still unknown, judging from her past antics, it was a valid decision on Facebook's part.

Yesterday (Jan. 3) the rapper referred to Brazil as a nation of "third world freaks," so perhaps she aired similar grievances on Facebook and is now suffering the consequences of her no-filter tendencies.

If Azealia Banks continues to carry on in the same vein she did in 2016, this could be a very long (and strained) year for her career.