Wale's Got Time to Be Petty With Tomi Lahren Today...

Republican political commentator Tomi Lahren recently hit a new career milestone when she was name-dropped in a rap song, but perhaps not in the way she envisioned.
Wale recently dropped his new track, "Smile," alongside Phil Ade. And when the 24-year-old video host got wind of the rapper shouting her out, she was livid to learn he didn't even "get [her] fricken name right."
The lyrics in question refer to "Tomi" as "Tammy" as Wale addresses her recent meeting with Charlamagne Tha God, spitting, "Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren / I’ll Lauryn Hill her... she miseducated anyway / Probably hate the color of my face."
Taking to Twitter, Lahren fired a shot at Wale, essentially calling him out for his clearly intentional "mistake" while also appearing to completely miss the point of a diss track.
"So if you're gonna put someone in a song...diss 'em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time," she responded to Wale.
He wasted no time getting back to her and, keeping things as petty as ever, responded, "OK, Tammy."
Amazing.
Take a look at Wale's epic clapback in the post below.
Ok Tammy https://t.co/TmO2ztMKNe— Wale (@Wale) January 4, 2017
Ok Whale https://t.co/OlbnWgd437— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 4, 2017
(Photo from left: Rahav Segev/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV, Tomi Lahren via Instagram)
Just because America loves 'Black Beatles' doesn't mean it loves Black skin.
