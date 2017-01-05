BlackManJoy: See Gucci Mane's New Favorite Activity

While his glow-up was one of the most impressive and inspiring of 2016 , Gucci is riding his post-prison momentum into 2017 — literally.

For those of us admittedly already struggling with maintaining that "New Year, new me" mantra due to a lack of motivation, look no further than Gucci Mane .

Although the rapper has been all smiles for the past six months and then some, he and his fiancée, Keyshia Ka'oir, have discovered a new passion to be excited about: cycling.

Taking to Instagram, both he and his boo thang posted photos from a recent bike ride, with Gucci captioning his, "The Definition of a Rider!!! #Wizop" and showing off their matching cycling gear.

Take one glance at the photos below and it's clear to see that not only has Gucci Mane improved his life for the better since embracing a healthier lifestyle, he's really out here LIVING and enjoying each moment to the fullest. Talk about both #BlackManJoy and #RelationshipGoals.

See Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir happily partaking in their new hobby together in the posts below.