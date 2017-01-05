21 Savage Is in True Savage Mode After Feature on Track Named 'Kylie's Daddy'

And his latest feature on the single from Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella’s Daddy Issues album might be the first reminder.

Amid Hollywood’s epic love triangle chronicles, 21 Savage won’t be letting us forget that he’s still got his sights set on reality television star Kylie Jenner.



According to the 14-year-old and 16-year-old sisters’ tracklist for the album, slated for a Jan. 10 release, the seventh track is titled “Kylie’s Daddy,” and boasts 21 Savage’s name on the feature. GOOD Music’s Cyhi the Prince and Eminem’s rap discoveree Kxng Crooked are present on the forthcoming Daddy Issues project as well.

If you’ll recall, 21 publicly proclaimed his crush on the Kardashian-Jenner sister with a tweet, an Instagram post, and some pretty explicit sentiment. Continuing the savage momentum, he had even changed his Instagram profile picture to that of the 19-year-old with his signature face tattoo of a dagger photoshopped on hers.

Considering her recent minimalist tattoo in honor of her 27-year-old former Young Money rapper boyfriend, Tyga, it’s safe to say the doctored profile picture is a figment of wishful thinking for 21.

Even still, despite Tyga making efforts to deflect the shots taken at their coupledom, the “X” rapper’s infatuation seems to still be running strong.