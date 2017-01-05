Chance the Rapper Ranks Kanye West's Discography from Best to Worst

While Chance is one of Ye's biggest fans, it's no surprise that on top of consistently supporting his mentor , he also really, really knows Ye's extensive catalog of music front to back and inside out. So much so, that when he caught wind of an article ranking West's work from best to worst , he absolutely had to chime in to make some corrections, no questions asked.

When it comes to Kanye West , Chance the Rapper is definitely a spokesperson for all of us stans.

Interestingly enough, Chance approachs the daunting task of rating his hero's work from the perspective of a fan, and not as a collaborator, placing the album he was featured on lower on the list.

According to Chance the Rapper, here is West's work ranked from best to worst: Late Registration, College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation, Watch the Throne, The Life of Pablo, Yeezus and 808s & Heartbreak.

Interesting. While we can only wonder what Ye would think of Chance's order versus Complex Magazine's, this fiery topic definitely has many hip-hop heads weighing in on Twitter.

Take a look at how Chance the Rapper ranks Kanye West's studio albums in the tweets below.