Kodak Black Just Revealed More About His Man Parts Than We Need to Know

Pullback...gang?

Published 2 hours ago

We may only be in the wee days of 2017, but we’ve already found the winner of the Most Likely to Make Things Terribly Awkward award this year.

It goes to none other than Kodak Black and his “#PullBackGang” membership. 

In now-deleted tweets, the 19-year-old unveiled some NSFW descriptions about his man parts as it relates to his Haitian ancestry.

“I got that banana d**k, you gotta peel that thing back before you eat it,” he tweeted. “I’m Haitian, we don’t believe in circumcision #PullBackGang.”

As if his Instagram Live shower slip blooper didn’t give us more than what we needed to see, the Project Baby obviously felt like more details should be added to the visual. We are, however, happy to see that he made it out of 2016 OK after false reports claimed that he had been fatally shot on his home turf of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Let’s hope, outside of the music, he can somehow keep things PG-13 for the remainder of the year, though.

Check out the tweets below. 

Fun facts about #KodakBlack 👀

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: David-Cabrera/Atlantic Records)

