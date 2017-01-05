Meanwhile, This Was Meek Mill Last Night...

While Nicki seems to still be in high hopes for 2017, Meek’s latest video has us questioning how hard he may be taking the breakup.



In the video, the Dreamchasers emcee is seen sipping from his liquor glass as he jokingly croons a love anthem.

“I need love,” he sings over the background music in the video, presumably at a bar with a few friends. One of them can be heard yelling, “We need a thot!” as well. Throwing back the rest of his drink, Meek smiles and rocks back in forth to the beat.

The relationship between the MMG rapper and Nicki had sprung in early 2015, and was also the punchline beneath diss tracks and shots from Meek's industry foe, Drake. Though Meek has not yet followed up Nicki's breakup announcement publicly, their social media behavior and absence of one another on New Year's Eve turned out to be the verification most had suspected.

See his post-breakup video below.