Ruthless: Mariah Carey's Ex-Husband Was Brutally Dismissed After Offering His Advice

While the drama continues almost a week after the disastrous incident took place, with Carey reportedly firing members of her staff and accusing Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance , we assume the very last person the superstar singer would want to hear from right now is her ex-husband.

Mariah Carey is making it known that her trainwreck of a NYE performance is NOT something she needs rescuing from.

While Tommy Mottola and Carey have been divorced since 1998, he recently went as far as to write a letter to Page Six, sharing what advice he has for the singer publicly.

"My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career!" he begins his open letter. "I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!"

He then goes into detail, explaining what she should now be doing to move forward.

"That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!!" Mottola adds. "She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next. That is what she does best... most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!! Where absolutely meticulous and methodical attention was paid to every single detail and nuance that went on into her career!"

Riiiiight.

While Mottola used to manage her career way back in the day, we highly doubt she'd want to hear such advice from a man she is no longer married to or working with.

Carey's current manager, Stella Bulochnikov, reportedly stepped in swiftly to dismiss the singer's ex on her behalf.

"Really? Tommy is a relic," Bulochnikov allegedly responded. "Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?"

Bru-tal.