Shirley Caesar Defends Kim Burrell

Prior to the arrival of the New Year, reputed Gospel singer Kim Burrell came forward with a statement airing her true feelings towards the LGBTQ community, shocking many of her fans and the music industry alike.
While everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Frank Ocean's own mother to Janelle Monae has since spoken up reacting to the disrespectful and disappointing commentary, now one of Burrell's colleagues has come forward to just-as-distastefully defend Burrell's homophobic stance.
Fellow Gospel singer Shirley Caesar was recently captured on video defending Burrell's anti-LGBTQ perspective during a sermon.
While Caesar made headlines all holiday season for her involvement in the viral #UNameItChallenge and for her charity work, today (Jan. 5) many are taking to Twitter to drag the Gospel icon for her decision to not only defend Burrell but to blame President Barack Obama for accepting homosexuality and making "that stuff" alright. Many on Twitter are outraged that not only did she bring the current president into this (God forbid she mention the president-elect?!) but she also appears to not even look at members of the LGBTQ community as actual human beings.
Take a look at Shirley Caesar's disheartening sermon, as well as what people are saying on Twitter as a result, in the posts below.
I stand with President Obama, not with Shirley Caesar or Kim Burrell. It's 2017. Leave your homophobia in the past. pic.twitter.com/MCSbNr78SK— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 5, 2017
Shirley Caesar is now... DONE. SHUNNED. DEFEATED. DELETED. GONE. WRONG. OVER. COVERT.— #Rashade (@TheRasheedDavis) January 5, 2017
YOU NAME ITTTTTTTTTTTTT! pic.twitter.com/Yq4mpYnQi5
If I remember correctly, weren't there reports about Shirley Caesar eating more than just communion crackers on first Sunday? pic.twitter.com/3LIZqiGOKf— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 5, 2017
The black church is trash and it's time for us to talk. Kim Burrell crusty wig ass and Shirley Caesar old creaky ass wanna talk? Let's talk. pic.twitter.com/qM875nnuwW— Unique 🍒 (@SCAMBERROSE) January 5, 2017
The fact that Shirley Caesar said "...when our President made that 'stuff' alright," as if LGBTQ+ people are not people, is damn disgusting.— Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) January 5, 2017
Stop giving people like Shirley Caesar a pass. Idc if she's Old or if she was raised however.. she's GROWN & She should be held accountable— Khalil (@kbyrd2) January 5, 2017
That moment when Mrs. Coretta Scott King spoke at gay pride in Atlanta. #ShirleyCaesar #KimBurrell pic.twitter.com/l4Fy3LRTAW— Shugah (@Shugah) January 5, 2017
goodnight to everyone except Shirley Caesar— JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 5, 2017
Well I think Shirley Caesar & Kim Burrell show homophobia is indeed for everybody. Black Women are as homophobic as Black men— Clifterrorist (@seabethree) January 5, 2017
Shirley Caesar making her homophobia known and clear just makes me love this clip even more. 💅🏾pic.twitter.com/d8g0DjH7m2— Bishop C.D'z. Cakez🍑 (@angryblackhoemo) January 5, 2017
"You (Kim Burrell) should've said something 4 years ago when our President made that stuff alright" - Shirley Caesar— J-Sun (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) January 5, 2017
Fuck you. #Cancelled pic.twitter.com/goM0gSqa3X
