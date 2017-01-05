Shirley Caesar Defends Kim Burrell

While everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Frank Ocean 's own mother to Janelle Monae has since spoken up reacting to the disrespectful and disappointing commentary, now one of Burrell's colleagues has come forward to just-as-distastefully defend Burrell's homophobic stance.

Prior to the arrival of the New Year, reputed Gospel singer Kim Burrell came forward with a statement airing her true feelings towards the LGBTQ community, shocking many of her fans and the music industry alike.

Fellow Gospel singer Shirley Caesar was recently captured on video defending Burrell's anti-LGBTQ perspective during a sermon.

While Caesar made headlines all holiday season for her involvement in the viral #UNameItChallenge and for her charity work, today (Jan. 5) many are taking to Twitter to drag the Gospel icon for her decision to not only defend Burrell but to blame President Barack Obama for accepting homosexuality and making "that stuff" alright. Many on Twitter are outraged that not only did she bring the current president into this (God forbid she mention the president-elect?!) but she also appears to not even look at members of the LGBTQ community as actual human beings.

Take a look at Shirley Caesar's disheartening sermon, as well as what people are saying on Twitter as a result, in the posts below.