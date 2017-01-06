Ab Soul Asked Lupe Fiasco to Review His Album and This Is What Happened

However, Ab-Soul wanted to speed up that process, going straight to the artist whose opinion he actually was interested in — Lupe Fiasco — and boldly asking him what he thought.

After debuting a new project, one of the most exciting parts of the process is watching the feedback come in.

Taking to Twitter following the release of his DWTW project, Ab-Soul posted, "I'm really just waiting on @LupeFiasco's review of my album at this point...#DWTW."

Much to his surprise, Lupe delivered. Even more surprising, the rapper went above and beyond, sharing his honest opinions on the project, something much more valuable than a simple "good job, bro."

Responding to Ab-Soul's feedback request, Lupe declared the project to be "a solid step forward on his path up the mountain."

During his response, Lupe goes into detail, reviewing the project with the same care as a music critic, carefully and intelligently explaining the reasoning behind his praise. For an artist like Ab-Soul, this co-sign might mean more to him than receiving however many likes on an Instagram post. Well done, indeed.

Take a look at Lupe Fiasco praising Ab-Soul's latest work in the posts below.