Another Development in the Lil Wayne Album Saga...

In the past couple of months Weezy has reassured fans that although he didn't release an album last year, he has plenty of material on the way to make up for it. Now, Young Money President Mack Maine has revealed that the label will be releasing yet another project from Lil Wayne.

While Lil Wayne had his mind on his money last year, warring with Birdman throughout the entire duration of 2016 , this year it appears as though the rapper is redirecting his focus back to what brought him into the spotlight in the first place: his music.

Thus far, if both Wayne and Mack Maine keep their word, we'll possibly be treated to no less than four total projects: the elusive Carter V, Dedication 6, Funeral and now Velvet.

“We wanna get that Carter V out," Maine shared during an interview with REVOLT. "Wayne also has a dope project called Velvet. We want to get that out."

Additionally, the label boss detailed projects from Nicki Minaj, Drake and a collaborative effort from Weezy, Gudda Gudda and Hoody Baby.

"We got some s**t in the chamber for y’all man," Maine added. "We gonna be all over your radio, all over your TV screen. If you got any problems with us, you not gonna be able to avoid us."

Considering even Birdman himself has stated that Carter V will be arriving soon, one can only hope it's just a matter of time until someone delivers on their promises.