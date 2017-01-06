Here's What Safaree Is Looking Forward to After Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's Breakup

And the Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star didn't mind chiming in on the announcement via social media.

Aside from the gentleman waiting on bended knee for a chance with Nicki Minaj , the news of Omeeka's breakup surely felt more like a celebratory kick start to the new year for The Pink Print raptress’s former flame Safaree.

Dropping by The Shade Room’s Instagram post of Nicki’s breakup announcement, Safaree let everyone know that the breakup has him looking forward to a bright future in 2017. He added that despite all of him and Nicki’s previous bad blood, he was and will always remain a friend of hers.

“2017 is gonna be a great and blessed year for us all!” he said in his first comment, which he stickered with a trophy emoji. “Friends before it all, remember that. F**k all these n**gas.”

Afterward, he posted a now-deleted video of him wildly jamming out to Minaj’s verse on Ariana Grande’s smash single “Side to Side.” Let him tell it, though, nothing to see there — he’s just grabbing a bite to eat. “#Mood,” he captioned the video. “Just getting a turkey burger.”

Guess that’s one way to attempt rekindling an old flame.

Check out what Safaree had to say below.