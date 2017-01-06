Kim Burrell's Homophobic Remarks Just Took Some Coins Out Of Her Pocket

As reported , in the aftermath following her recent controversial remarks, Burrell's radio show, Bridging the Gap , has been officially canceled.

While the gospel singer's radio show only began airing this past year on Texas Southern University's radio station KTSU, the college has issued a statement bluntly confirming they won't be continuing giving her the airtime.

"The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming," the statement reads.

Although the statement was made without offering any additional details or explanation behind the decision to cancel Burrell's radio program, it's pretty safe to say we can assume exactly why.