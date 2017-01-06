YG Is Being Slammed With a Lawsuit Over Two of His Major Hit Singles

The latest artist to learn a lesson in copyright infringement the hard way is none other than Compton's YG .

An all-too-common milestone for musicians is, unfortunately, their first lawsuit.

Two years ago, at the age of 24, YG released his debut album, My Krazy Life. While some time has passed and YG has already moved on to his next project, collaborator Henry Richard Russell (also known as Grimmis) hasn't forgotten to collect what he's saying is rightfully his.

As reported, the poet/artist has filed a lawsuit against YG for alleged unpaid royalties for his involvement on two of the biggest singles on the album, "Who Do You Love" and "Bicken Back Being Bool."

According to the lawsuit filing, YG had originally promised to share revenues from the songs once they were collected but never followed through. At this time, the amount of money in question remains undisclosed.

More on this story as it develops.