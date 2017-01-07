According to 50 Cent, This Legendary Boxer Will Prep Chris Brown for Upcoming Match Against Soulja Boy

With the match reportedly slated to take place later this month , Fif is making sure to keep things interesting. According to 50, none other than Mike Tyson will be on #TeamBreezy, prepping the R&B singer to take on his opponent.

According to 50 Cent , the proposed celebrity boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown has now recruited another major player and with the involvement of this legendary boxer, the ante has definitely been raised.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent posted a video explaining that he had to take things into his own hands, and make sure that the boxing match would be a fair one.

"Floyd is supposed to be training him, but I kind of feel like Floyd want to train him and s**t so he can beat me," 50 says. "How you gonna train this n***a, all of a sudden? You is the promoter. You ain’t supposed to be training the fighter…But since he got Floyd Mayweather, I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson. Iron Mike is gonna train Chris Brown."

With Soulja Boy being trained by Mayweather, and Breezy being trained by Tyson, this event is slowly developing from a series of harmless jokes into a not-to-miss legal boxing match.

50 Cent then shares a clip from his conversation with Tyson, confirming that he's not just playing around or showing off for the 'gram.

"Soulja Boy's gonna get f***ed up by a yellow n***a," Tyson can be heard saying. "Chris Brown's yellow a** gon' f**k Soulja Boy up."

Yup, these guys definitely have our attention now.

Take a look at 50 Cent confirming the latest development in the upcoming boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy in the clips below.