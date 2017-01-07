Shirley Caesar Says She 'Doesn't Have Time' to Be Homophobic

Now, in response to those saying she is contributing to the problem of exclusion in the church, Caesar said in an interview with Bishop George Bloomer that she has no time and is too old to be homophobic.

Pastor Shirley Caesar was given a major side-eye by many earlier this week when she seemingly made a comment in agreement with Kim Burrell 's anti-gay sermon.

"I know who I am. I would never say anything to harm anybody," she said. "There's no way I'm going to say something ugly about anybody. I don't have time to. I'm in the fourth quarter of my life, and I'm doing everything I can to be the best humanitarian and best person that I can be."

Casear made headlines when video surfaced of her speaking to the First Baptist Church of Glenarden congregation, seemingly defending Burrell's crassly homophobic words that homosexuals had a "perverted spirit."

"You [Kim Burrell] should've said something four years ago when our president made that stuff alright," she said.

In response to this, she told Bishop Bloomer, "What I was saying was, 'Why now?' Why break up your life now to be bothered with something like that? That was then, this is now. Let's go forward now with our lives. To every community... let's go on with our lives. Time is too short."

She ended with this: "The Bible says that 'By this the shall all men know we're his disciples, if you love one another.' [Jesus] did not say whether they were a part of the LGBT or the NAACP. He just says, 'Love me.'"

