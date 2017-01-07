YG Makes It Clear That Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Aren't From Bompton

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
The beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy took an interesting turn when the "Crank Dat" rapper revealed that he and Breezy are members of the Blood gang, claiming Compton as his home.
Quickly shutting that down, YG took to Twitter and he had the support of another one of his peers in this sentiment.
The Love & Hip Hop cast member boasted about his gang affiliation to Hollywood Unlocked, saying he's more in touch with the hood than Chris is.
"Me and Chris Brown are from the same hood," Soulja Boy said on Friday. "I'm from Bompton, Fruit Town Piru. I'm a member of the Blood gang. CB is too, supposedly. Once we came out to LA, that's who we got down with. When I was in Atlanta, I was out there gangbanging at 11-years-old. I've been fighting n****s my whole life since high school, in front of the whole school. CB hasn't been to the hood in two years; he has to check in. I was just in the hood."
After seeing what Soulja Boy said, YG took to Twitter to share his thoughts, and The Game also co-signed his sentiment:
Take a look at the interview, below:
(Photos from left: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)
