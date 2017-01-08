Bruno Mars Announces Anderson .Paak Will Join Him on '24K Magic' Tour

Judging from many, many live performances, including his incredible appearance at the 2016 Soul Train Awards , .Paak is well on his way to becoming solidified as a must-see artist. To further prove he's earning such a title, none other than Bruno Mars recently decided to recruit .Paak to take his talents on the road alongside him.

While Anderson .Paak swiftly became one of the new artists we talked about all 2016 , it's clear he's far from slowing down.

As reported, .Paak will join Mars on the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour, which will begin on March 28 in Belgium. The opener for the North American dates have yet to be announced.

Taking to Twitter, Mars recently congratulated .Paak on his many achievements last year, writing, "Congrats to the insanely talented @AndersonPaak Him and I bout to hit the road soon! Can't wait!"

While we're sure one hundred thoughts went through the California musician's mind after receiving such a cosign from someone like the "Uptown Funk" singer, .Paak kept it cool, responding perfectly, "Pickin out my pinky rings," a reference to a line in Mars' hit single, "24K Magic."

Congrats to Anderson .Paak! We can't wait to see what 2017 has in store for him.

Take a look at the tour announcement in the posts below.