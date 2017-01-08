Chance the Rapper Recaps Attending The Obama Family's 'Historic Party'

Also in attendance was none other than Chance the Rapper , who thankfully has since been kind enough to recap the camera-free event.

For his final soirée, taking place this past Friday (Jan. 6), the guest list naturally was extremely star-studded , featuring the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen , Bradley Cooper , Robert DeNiro , David Letterman , Tom Hanks , Stevie Wonder , Rev. Al Sharpton , Magic Johnson , Tyler Perry and more.

Considering President Barack Obama is known for hosting one heck of a party , occasionally gathering some of the finest folks in entertainment, sports and music alike all under one roof, it's no surprise that his final bash at the White House is now being referred to by one attendee as "historic."

In a series of video posts, Chance the Rapper reflects on what he is referring to as as a historic party, detailing in a hilarious fashion who won "best dressed," and also sharing that he was able to attend the once-in-a-lifetime event with his parents by his side.

"This the last time... the party was amazing, it just ended," Chance says, reflecting on the incredible party that he just left. "It's like 4AM. My dad put a Black man in the White House, y'all can't tell me nothing. Stay Black no matter what, don't let 'em stop you."

The video clip then cuts to Chance presumably in a hotel room, not quite ready to call it a night.

"Best dressed? Your boy," he recaps, with a laugh. "Best looking? Esperanza Spalding. Strongest handshake? Dave Chappell. Best joke, me. Best compliment? Dave Chappell, 'that was a good joke.'"

He also recalls the dancefloor being lit up by the likes of Michelle Obama and his mom, going on to share that he and his mother lead the electric slide.

"They wouldn't let us bring cameras into this s**t, but just know it was historic," he adds. "It was Black, it was beautiful. There was dancing, there was laughing."

Take a look at Chance the Rapper reflecting on the Obama's final party in the clip below.