Drake and Future's #SummerSixteen Tour Set an Insane Record

On top of hitting all sorts of records, including nabbing one previously held by Michael Jackson and leading the game in streaming numbers , Drizzy's Summer Sixteen tour has now racked up yet another impressive accolade for the 6 God.

Although 2016 has (thankfully) come and gone, Drake is still reminding us that last year truly belonged to him.

According to reports, Drake and Future's massive tour has accumulated $84.3 million in earnings, making it the highest grossing rap tour of all time.

While the numbers still have to be confirmed by Forbes, all evidence points in the direction that Drizzy will have yet another milestone to celebrate.

The record for highest grossing rap tour currently is held by Kanye West and Jay Z's Watch The Throne tour, reportedly earning $75 million.

Drake didn't hesitate to share his latest achievement on Instagram, reposting a screenshot of a tweet and captioning the image, "OVOFBG EUROPE UP NEXT w/ special guests TBA."

While 2016 will go down as a landmark year for Drake, one can only assume he'll continuing riding this momentum as long as he can.

Take a look at Drake's Instagram pointing out his latest career milestone below.