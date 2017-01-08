LL Cool J Pens Open Letter Advocating for Pardon of Big Meech and Southwest T

John Legend recently called for President Obama to pardon non-violent drug offenders , urging the president to take action while he still can. Similarly, LL Cool J has also come forward, speaking on behalf of Black Mafia Family members Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory .

With President Obama 's final days serving as our president unfortunately now upon us, many celebrities are taking the opportunity to thank him for his service .

The Flenory brothers were convicted almost a decade ago, in 2008, on federal drug charges, and now years later, LL Cool J has taken to Instagram to address why he believes they should receive pardons.

"I think these two guys who are both products of my generation could do a lot of good in the community if they were pardoned," the entertainer and veteran rapper writes. "They were incarcerated for non violent drug offenses. If they were pardoned I'm sure they would do the right thing. It's a matter of character. From the outside looking in I think they both have it."

He then goes on to clarify that he doesn't condone their actions but understands why they acted the way they did, and also says that the second half of their lives could bring hope to down trodden community.

"The inner city is is a rough place to be born and raised," he continues. "Temptation is everywhere tempting us to find a fast way to escape poverty. This is nothing new, but still very true. I really think these guys along with some of the guys they were incarcerated with should have their cases reviewed."

LL Cool J also offers his opinion that 30 years for a "non violent" charge feels "heavy handed" to him, calling for each to receive either a full pardon or a sentence reduction.

Take a look at LL Cool J advocating for the BMF members in the post below.