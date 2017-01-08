The Game Catches a Huge Break In Sexual Assault Case

The Game is getting a do-over in the sexual assault case that could've cost him $7.1 million — or, as close to that as he has in his bank accounts. The rapper is getting a second chance to square off in court against Priscilla Rainey , the contestant on his VH1 reality show who claims he groped her on set.

Rainey was given a default judgment in her favor after Game failed to appear for their original court date last year in Chicago. According to The Shade Room, the judge presiding over the case has granted him a retrial Jayceon's lawyers argued the rapper was under "strict orders from his dentist not to travel" from Los Angeles to Chicago at the time of the original court date.

In the retrial, which is set for January 26, he is expected to appeal the "monstrously excessive" judgment and settle for a much lower amount.