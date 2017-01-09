Could a Childish Gambino and Migos Collaboration Be in the Works Already?

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Donald Glover gave Migos possibly the most unique shoutout they've received thus far in their burgeoning careers, thanking them in his Golden Globes acceptance speech last night (Jan. 9).
During his speech, Glover, also known for his music using the moniker Childish Gambino, shouts out "Bad and Boujee," referring to the track as "the best song ever."
Fast forward less than a day later and there's already talk that the two artists could possibly be working on a collaboration sometime in the near future.
Following an incredible night with Childish Gambino accepting two awards for his show Atlanta, TMZ put the idea of a collaboration with Migos in his head, and it appears such a suggestion isn't a bad idea whatsoever.
"I have to, it’s Zone 6," Gambino responds, following the reporter asking him if he'd be willing to work with the rap trio. "That’s Atlanta."
Naturally, his response was egged on by his brother, Stephen Glover, confirming, "It's happening."
Considering one member of Migos has previously appeared on an episode of Atlanta, and Gambino clearly thinks very highly of their music, it's only a matter of time for such a collaboration to finally manifest.
Take a look at Childish Gambino talking about the possibility of working with Migos in the clip below.
Thank You Donald Glover! #Culture 01.27.17 pic.twitter.com/BzSwDZdEPi— MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 9, 2017
(Photos from Left: Prince Williams/WireImage, Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
