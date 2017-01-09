Could a Childish Gambino and Migos Collaboration Be in the Works Already?

Donald Glover gave Migos possibly the most unique shoutout they've received thus far in their burgeoning careers, thanking them in his Golden Globes acceptance speech last night (Jan. 9).

During his speech, Glover, also known for his music using the moniker Childish Gambino, shouts out "Bad and Boujee," referring to the track as "the best song ever."

Fast forward less than a day later and there's already talk that the two artists could possibly be working on a collaboration sometime in the near future.