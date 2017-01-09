Because of Donald Glover, We Can Add Migos to Our Sex Playlists

But aside from Glover and Atlanta's well-deserved wins, it was one of his acceptance speeches that caught the attention of many and made a lasting impression on social media.

Donald Glover was one of the stellar standouts on Sunday (Jan. 8) during the Golden Globes Awards ceremony, taking home two accolades for his FX dramedy series Atlanta .

After accepting his first honor for Best Comedy TV series, Glover took to the stage and hailed his hometown and Georgia’s hip-hop mainstay city, Atlanta, and all of its Black folks for their melanin-filled magic. But of course a mention of Atlanta is no mention at all without the radio-favorite hip-hop trio Migos.

“I really want to thank the Migos, not for being in the show but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he exclaimed. “That’s the best song ever.”

Though the salutation may have seemed disconnected from the film and television commemorative celebration, Glover followed up the praise for the hip-hop clique with a rather staggering explanation that definitely doubled as a nocturnal gem.

“I think they’re the Beatles of this generation and they don’t get a lot of respect,” he started. The “3005” rapper explained that though he feels the group is lauded in Atlanta, they aren’t necessarily acknowledged on a large a scale he believes they deserve. “Honestly, that song’s just fly. Like, there’s no better song to have sex to.”

Apparently, Migos must have taken honor to their Billboard-topping single now being dubbed as an anthem of such after they tweeted their thanks to Glover for the nod.

We’ll never listen to “Bad and Boujee” the same after this one.

Check out Glover’s explanation of Migos's impact and their response below.