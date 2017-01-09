Kodak Black Still Wants to Pick a Fight With Lil Wayne

Last month, Kodak Black stated that Lil Wayne "ain't the best f**king rapper alive," claiming that, in fact, such a title belongs to him. Now, weeks later, the 19-year-old rapper has even more words for Weezy.

Kodak Black has been trolling Lil Wayne for a while now. Although Weezy has yet to humor him , the rapper hasn't let go of the thrill of a possible rap beef just yet.

Kodak Black was humoring fans during a live Instagram session and, perhaps sparked by a series of comments on his page, the rapper spontaneously blurted out an intense jab against Weezy.

"Lil Wayne can eat my a**," the rapper yelled at random.

If he's interested in garnering Weezy's attention for whatever reason, he just might have to do better than that. Considering Lil Wayne has already made it known he's not paying attention to up-and-coming rappers, we highly doubt he'll be engaging with Kodak Black any time soon.

Take a look at Kodak Black's insult in the video clip below.