Lil' Yachty's Reenactment of Soulja Boy's Latest Interview Has Us in Tears

During an interview with Floyd Mayweather , Soulja Boy shared that he and Breezy are both from Compton (something that isn't true), essentially inviting other rappers, such as YG and now Lil' Yachty , to absolutely go in on him .

While YG recently called out Soulja Boy for his claiming Compton when he's from Atlanta, addressing such blasphemy on Twitter, Lil' Yachty has since taken it a bit further.

In a new mock interview, Lil' Yachty hilariously pretends to be Soulja Boy, reenacting the interview segment where Soulja Boy attempts to explain how he reps the Fruit Town Piru Bloods despite being from Atlanta.

Lil' Yachty remains in character throughout the duration of the fake interview, even calling on a buddy to play the role of Mayweather, but judging by the clip abruptly ending, he likely lost composure towards the end.

Take a look at Lil' Yachty mocking Soulja Boy in the too-funny clip below.