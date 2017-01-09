According to the Lox, Here's Why Drake and Kanye West Can't Be Considered the Best Lyricists

Most recently, legendary rap group The Lox touched on the subject, offering their two cents and sharing why they feel, when it comes to discussing the best lyricist in the game, artists such as Drizzy and Kanye West don't even deserve to be included in the conversation.

Conversations surrounding the role of ghostwriters in hip-hop took place throughout the entire duration of 2016, with the controversial outing of Drake 's choice to work with a ghostwriter helping keep the talking point in the spotlight.

In a new video interview with VladTV's Mereb Gebremariam, members Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch all weigh in regarding how utilizing a ghostwriter can affect one's reputation, with the group universally agreeing that artists who use a ghostwriter simply cannot be considered one of the top 5 lyricists of all time.

According to the Lox, true emcees don't ever use ghostwriters. But producers and entertainers are welcome to use a ghostwriter if, and only if, they claim it, such as how Diddy has done in the past.

"MC Lyte said years ago, 'The ones that write your rhymes might as well hold your microphone," Sheek says.

"I like Drake as an artist," Styles adds, continuing the discussion. "Before I found out... I was like OK, Drake, Kendrick, Cole, they in the battle for it. Once he got a writer, he's not in the battle with Cole or Kendrick in my eyes no more. He's now with Swizz, Diddy and Kanye. There's nothing wrong with that. If that's what you do, that's what you do."

He then goes on to clarify that Drake can be considered a great entertainer, but his choice to use a writer removes him from the best lyricist debate entirely.

Check out The Lox discussing when using a ghostwriter is acceptable and why in the video below, beginning around the three-minute mark.