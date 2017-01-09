Nicki Minaj's Post-Breakup Plans Have Us All on Our Toes

Now that the hype surrounding Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s breakup is beginning to die down somewhat, we’re finally closer to discovering what projects she hinted in the tweet that confirmed her relationship status as single.

According to Lil Wayne’s live NFL GameDay interview on Sunday (Jan.8) , the Young Money femcee is back on the prowl for new projects alongside her label boss and longtime friend.

During the live footage segment, Wayne revealed that he and the Young Money posse have some exciting endeavors in both sports and music, but was reluctant to hand out any titles for them just yet.

“I have a bunch of projects coming out. I have new groups coming out,” he said. “We got a new sports thing going on — we’re helping some artists out, we’re helping some athletes out. I have a lot of things coming out. I don’t like to give them titles or names or anything because we don’t know what we’re going to drop first.”

After explaining that his managers have been given a full play book of duties to roll out at their discretion, he teased at upcoming projects from Young Money’s first-string VIPs.

“And you already know I got my key players,” he said. “I got my Nicki, I got my Drizzy. So we’ll be alright.”

And in the most speak-of-the-queen fashion imaginable, a smiling Nicki popped up in the camera as Wayne embraced and welcomed her to the live camera. Since the “Feeling Myself” raptress dropped the breakup tweet bomb and went MIA from social media, the surprise pop-up also makes the first appearance she’s made since her Miami New Year’s Eve festivities.

We must admit — we’re excited for what’s to come of the Young Money front-runners so early in 2017.

Check out Wayne’s announcements and a special debut from Ms. Minaj below.