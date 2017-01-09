See Spotify's Epic Response to President Obama's Request for a Job

Now that the president has hinted he'd like to continue working with the streaming company, they've finally responded, offering him quite the lucrative job opportunity.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took to Twitter today (Jan. 9) to address President Obama's recent commentary.

"I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify," Ek writes, linking to a job posting on the company's official website. "Have you seen this one?"

The job listing mirrors the company's format for its other open positions but offersg the title of "President of Playlists," going on to detail exactly what they'd like the job to entail.

While the job posting is clearly tailored towards Obama specifically, one can't help but think just how perfect this job would be for the 44th president once his final term ends later this month.

Looks like the ball's in Obama's court for now.

Take a look at Spotify's clever "job" posting in full here and see the CEO of Spotify's response to President Obama below.