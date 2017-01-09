#YESTOBLACK

See Spotify's Epic Response to President Obama's Request for a Job

This could be a dream collaboration.

While it's hard to believe that President Barack Obama's final days in office have arrived, some are finding solace in knowing what he'll be up to afterward. Last week, in response to what he'll do after his presidency ends, Obama jokingly stated he's "still waiting for his job offer at Spotify," stemming from the success of his annual playlists.

Now that the president has hinted he'd like to continue working with the streaming company, they've finally responded, offering him quite the lucrative job opportunity.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took to Twitter today (Jan. 9) to address President Obama's recent commentary. 

"I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify," Ek writes, linking to a job posting on the company's official website. "Have you seen this one?" 

The job listing mirrors the company's format for its other open positions but offersg the title of "President of Playlists," going on to detail exactly what they'd like the job to entail.

While the job posting is clearly tailored towards Obama specifically, one can't help but think just how perfect this job would be for the 44th president once his final term ends later this month.

Looks like the ball's in Obama's court for now.

Take a look at Spotify's clever "job" posting in full here and see the CEO of Spotify's response to President Obama below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

