Tupac’s Steamy NSFW Love Letter Is Being Auctioned at a Whopping Price

But such merit certainly didn’t make him a stranger to charming his female fan base, and there's a lusty love letter from prison that proves it.

Prior to his 1996 death, Tupac Shakur was known for his heavyweight gangsta rap anthems and merciless lyricism that titled him the voice of the streets.

Of all his posthumous valuables, the letter is the latest to hit the auction market and is estimated to sell at a steep price of $25,000. Considering the explicit nature of the handwritten entry from the venerable hip-hop icon, it’s more than likely, however, something you wouldn't necessarily frame on the family photo wall.

“You ever been tied to a bedpost and licked like a lollipop?" he wrote. “Ever been f**ked so hard by a n**ga that you get to shaking and quivering?”

The “How Do You Want It” emcee continues in lewd detail about all of the erotic escapades he plans to embark on, encompassing famous aphrodisiacs such as bubble baths, blindfolds, oil massages and a few other things we can’t mention. (Word to Rihanna.)

But the shocker doesn’t end there — the letter was actually a reply letter to an unidentified woman he had been sending messages back and forth to from prison, according to Goldin Auctions. The website, operated by the company who will be auctioning the letter off, includes Tupac’s signature at the bottom and has been made official by Steve Grad of Beckett Media’s certified autograph authentication service.

Read the NSFW letter for yourself and check out Goldin Auctions' plans for its official sale here.