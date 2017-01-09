Watch Don Cheadle Take on a Classic Biggie Song During 'Lip Sync Battle'

For his appearance on Spike TV's hit program Lip Sync Battle , the 52-year-old kept things simple, choosing to pay homage to none other than the legendary Notorious B.I.G.

Don Cheadle recently appeared on an episode of Lip Sync Battle , proving that although his area of expertise lies in the film making business, he can still rap along with the best of 'em.

During his performance, it's clear the esteemed actor and director has a newly discovered talent to add to his extensive list, showing that when it comes to the art of lip-syncing, he's a natural.

Cheadle's song of choice is also impressive, wisely selecting Biggie's "Mo Money Mo Singles" track, a cut that appeared on the iconic emcee's posthumous album, Life After Death. His appearance was especially on point, even rocking the too-sleek shiny silver suit Mase and P. Diddy each wore in the track's infamous music video.

Take a look at Don Cheadle putting respek on both his name and Biggie's in the hilarious clip below.