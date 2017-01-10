Kodak Black on Lil Wayne: 'Ima Beat His Stupid A**'

Considering his latest video, however, the "There He Go" rapper seems to be interested in taking this battle a violent step further.

Kodak Black’s sudden distaste for Lil Wayne was just about as unexpected as his man-parts-revealing bath blooper , but that isn’t stopping him from staying hot on Weezy’s tail for a “Best Rapper Rapper Alive” title battle.

In the video, Kodak sends warning shots at Weezy F. Baby in a purple-lit room as rising New York rapper A Boogie stands in the background.

“Tell Lil Wayne fight me, you know what I’m saying?,” Kodak begins in the minute-long video message. “We finna get in the ring, and we finna fight. Me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a** n**ga out.”

The request for a boxing match comes as the third nudge for the Young Money honcho, with Kodak initiating rap war with Wayne in 140-characters back in December 2016, and since proceeding with rather vulgar shots.

“If he whoop me, he’s the best rapper alive,” he continued in the video, flashing his and A Boogie's shiny jewelry as bids for the fight. “Tell Lil Wayne fight me in the ring and I’m gonna beat his stupid a**, and I’ll bet everything on it.”

Apparently, Kodak is inspired by Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s impending showdown after making mention that if they could do it, he certainly wouldn’t mind throwing himself in the ring with Wayne. And that’s sans boxing trainer, by the way.

“I don’t need Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner, nary one of these n**gas on it,” he said as he closes out the video.

Get Weezy on the phone, we guess.

Check out Kodak Black's message for Lil Wayne below.