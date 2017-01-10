Here's the Reported Overseas Location of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's Upcoming Fight

Aside from their deep-seated distaste for one another, there’s something else that’s holding their stakes in the March-scheduled fight as well.

According to TMZ, the artists are planning to have the brawl overseas in Dubai and prepping it for a pay-per-view premiere. Though the ideal place for the fight was boxing’s renowned city of Las Vegas, the men don’t quite meet certain requirements needed in order to book the match in U.S. territory — including a drug test mandate for amateur boxers. TMZ adds that despite other former plans, such as using the profits for charitable proceeds, the men believe that airing the match through PPV may thicken their pockets by the millions.

Those aren’t the only perks the fight has seen thus far either. Mike Tyson, who has confirmed that he will be in Breezy’s boxing corner as his trainer for the match, was even inspired enough to knock out some studio time for a Soulja Boy diss track. By the looks of Tyson’s recent Instagram post, it looks like Breezy swung a musical assist on the unreleased single as well.

This just got way too interesting.