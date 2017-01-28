Drake Teases a Snippet of His New Song in Amsterdam And It's Fire

During the opening night of his European tour, which kicked off tonight (Jan. 28) in Amsterdam, Drizzy interrupted one of his songs to make an exciting announcement to the crowd.

Drake not only is now warming up to talking more about his elusive project More Life , openly sharing some details during a recent podcast appearance , but he's also starting to tease some of his new music that may or may not be featured on the upcoming release.

Halfway through his track, "Legend," off of his If You're Reading This It's Too Late project, Drake stopped in his tracks to address the crowd and share what he calls "good news."

"You know what the good news is?" he says, over a roar of applause. "I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam, right? But the best part about that is... if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is going to be out, we can just do some whole new s**t."

Considering the next time he's scheduled to touch down in Amsterdam is February 26th, many are taking that to mean that the new project will be released via Apple Music sometime between now and the end of February. So far, this is more clarity than we've previously been provided, with the rapper stating vaguely in late December that it would be released in "early 2017."

On top of the update regarding More Life, Drake also previewed some unreleased music during the performance, naturally sending the crowd (and the Internet) straight into a frenzy.

With lines such as "studio right in my yacht" and "I'm in the penthouse but still nothing sweet," it sounds like Drizzy is back to old habits and we seriously can't wait.

Check out several snippets teasing the new song in the posts below.