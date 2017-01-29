According to Lupe Fiasco, This is What Americans Actually Should be Afraid Of

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Lupe Fiasco took a break from promoting his new album, DROGAS Light, to reflect on the political climate in the U.S. and offer Black Americans advice on how to move forward during these difficult and unforeseeable times.
Prior to offering advice, he posted a swift reminder of the hypocrisy woven deep into our country's history.
"The 1st refugee/immigrants who sought safe haven in America & then committed terrorist acts against the indigenous citizens were white people," the rapper began his series of tweets.
Fiasco then chose to point out that while what is currently happening in our nation is terrifying, many Americans need to refocus what they are actually afraid of.
"In regards to being killed, Americans should be more afraid of what’s in your own refrigerators than the religion of your nextdoor neighbor," he writes, adding an image ranking the numbers of deaths per leading causes of death.
The data, which is for the year 2014, states that the number one cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, with cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases listed next, respectably. Diabetes is also high on the list, prompting Fiasco to make the comparison that Americans should worry about their own health and eating habits instead of what religion others choose to practice.
He then went on to explain what he feels is the most important thing to focus on next: voting in the 2018 election, placing a higher standard on education and studying a wide range of religions.
"On the social, cultural & economic fronts: Black Americans should seriously reconsider our role in this society for the next generation," Fiasco adds, before listing his specific suggestions.
Take a look at the wise words from the desk of Lupe Fiasco in the tweets below.
The 1st refugee/immigrants who sought safehaven in America & then committed terrorist acts against the indigenous citizens were white people— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 28, 2017
On the political front:— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
Vote November 2018 #AllDemocratEverything
In regards to being killed, Americans should be more afraid of what's in your own refrigerators than the religion of your next door neighbor pic.twitter.com/o8Xukzu5pb— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 28, 2017
On the social, cultural & economic fronts:— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
Black Americans should seriously reconsider our role in this society for the next generation.
Grand goals. Example: ALL Black American students should seek 2 exceed international standards 4 education, Such as The Chinese Gao Kao exam https://t.co/y3FRenvdCY— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
Black Americans should seek to master and investigate all the religions of the world: spiritually, historically & technically https://t.co/y3FRenvdCY— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
To a degree. In some areas resistance to conditioning is not a good thing for longevity and some ancestral lessons are obsolete for today. https://t.co/I7M8YCG6pi— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
Also resist the urge to "simplify" complex arrangements. Short cutting has its downsides, sometimes the long way home is the most secure. https://t.co/I7M8YCG6pi— DROGAS Light 2/10/17 (@LupeFiasco) January 29, 2017
(Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images)
