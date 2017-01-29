According to Lupe Fiasco, This is What Americans Actually Should be Afraid Of

"The 1st refugee/immigrants who sought safe haven in America & then committed terrorist acts against the indigenous citizens were white people," the rapper began his series of tweets.

Prior to offering advice, he posted a swift reminder of the hypocrisy woven deep into our country's history.

Lupe Fiasco took a break from promoting his new album, DROGAS Light , to reflect on the political climate in the U.S. and offer Black Americans advice on how to move forward during these difficult and unforeseeable times.

Fiasco then chose to point out that while what is currently happening in our nation is terrifying, many Americans need to refocus what they are actually afraid of.

"In regards to being killed, Americans should be more afraid of what’s in your own refrigerators than the religion of your nextdoor neighbor," he writes, adding an image ranking the numbers of deaths per leading causes of death.

The data, which is for the year 2014, states that the number one cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, with cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases listed next, respectably. Diabetes is also high on the list, prompting Fiasco to make the comparison that Americans should worry about their own health and eating habits instead of what religion others choose to practice.

He then went on to explain what he feels is the most important thing to focus on next: voting in the 2018 election, placing a higher standard on education and studying a wide range of religions.

"On the social, cultural & economic fronts: Black Americans should seriously reconsider our role in this society for the next generation," Fiasco adds, before listing his specific suggestions.

Take a look at the wise words from the desk of Lupe Fiasco in the tweets below.