Kirk Franklin Reacts to Those Arguing Over His Tweet Sticking Up For His 'Muslim Brothers'

The Gospel singer found his mentions in shambles after posting on Twitter , writing, "I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn't originally mine," with people turning the statement into grounds for a heated argument instead of the supportive message Franklin intended.

Kirk Franklin today (Jan. 29) returned to Twitter to express his disgust at some of the backlash he had been receiving since making the statement, with many fixating on his choice to use the term "brother" when referring to members of a religion different from his own.

"Morning family. Since my tweet about Muslim ban yesterday, my timeline has been filled with people fighting with each other to be right..." the singer and author began. "Using God as their defense and attacking my theology for using the word 'brother' to define my relationship with someone different than me."

"It was a term of endearment," he continues. "But because we have been fed fear we're quick to react and not give grace to each other."

From there, Frankin suggests that the world needs an "international class on communication and agreeing to disagree without attacking character."

He also shared that "no one wins" when the agenda is simply to "be right," adding that while he is aware he doesn't know everything, he does feel as though "pride will kill this country."

Take a look at Kirk Franklin's tweets discussing his stance regarding the #MuslimBan, why he feels that the order is not biblical Christianity and why people need to put their egos to rest in the tweets below.