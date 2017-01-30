A 'Groupie' Hopped in Meek Mill's Car for a Selfie, and This Happened

While many would do their best to keep it cool in front of any well-known emcee, one Meek Mill fan recently exhibited zero chill, going out of her way to lock down a photo-op just to find herself promptly being schooled by the Philadelphia rapper.

The luckiest of rap fans can relate to experiencing that rare moment of spotting one of their favorite spitters in the wild and wondering what to do next.

Recently, Meek Mill was asked to pose for a series of photos, and while he did oblige, he couldn't help himself from checking the overzealous fan, going on to ask if she realized that she literally hopped in his car, pointing out that she's lucky he's a lot cooler than what she was exhibiting.

The ballsy move was caught on video, and while there isn't much context as to what happened prior to the "groupie" going above and beyond to ensure she didn't miss the opportunity to prove she got to meet Meek Mill, it's clear that the rapper simply wasn't in the mood.

"Who told you to hop in my car and take a picture though?" the Philly rapper says, clearly annoyed by the interaction. "You lucky I'm cool like that. Take the snap. You already know. Philly in this b***h."



As exemplified in the clip, the fan was completely oblivious to the fact that her decision to invade Meek Mill's personal space could have resulted in a different outcome than just the awkward series of Snapchats she got to walk away with.

Take a look at this Meek Mill fan crossing a line in the clip below.