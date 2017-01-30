Trey Songz Has Extra Instructions for the Anti-Trump #DeleteUber Movement

Encouraging users of the transportation service to delete the app in opposition to its CEO, Travis Kalanick, and his alignment with Trump, many folks kissed Uber goodbye and said hello to its competitor, Lyft. But to make sure that the damage is done, R&B crooner Trey Songz shared a step-by-step manual on how to give Uber the boot once and for all.

Sharing the instructions via Instagram, Songz reminded everyone that simply removing the mobile app from cellphones was only half of the job. In the picture, eight simple steps to completely deleting an Uber account are listed, as the “Bottoms Up” singer explains the premise behind the anti-Uber wave.

“Don't just #deleteuber, delete your whole account with their a**!,” he requested in the caption. “New York taxi workers’ union had a work stoppage at JFK in opposition to the Muslim ban yesterday. The CEO of Uber (as you may already know has said he's happy to work with Trump, later claiming he would ‘persuade’ from the inside) responded by dropping the surge pricing to the airport, undercutting the actions taken in response to the ban by taxi drivers.”

Such a response from Uber caused them so much hasty backlash that even MadeinTYO, Uber's hip-hop mouthpiece and rapper behind the popular “Uber Everywhere” song, joined the movement. For 2017, he said on Twitter, it's now “Lyft everywhere.”

After Songz’s brief rundown of what the movement was all about, he also shared a freebie for those rallying behind the campaign and switching over to Lyft.

“Told y'all [Lyft] was the move a long time ago,” he wrote. “Use my code ‘Trey’ for free rides!”

Check out how to 86 Uber and what Mr. Steal Ya Girl (or ride) had to say about the #DeleteUber crusade below.