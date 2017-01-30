Twista Responds to Donald Trump on Behalf of Chicago

But after his suggestive martial law tweet threatening to “send in the feds,” one of rap’s Chi-town natives, Twista , is not here for it.

Among the scroll of egregious executive orders Donald Trump has in store for the nation, one that was particularly concerning for hip-hop was his plans for Chicago’s “horrible carnage,” as he put it.



In a video obtained by TMZ, Twista says that despite Trump’s wealthy status, he believes that the Black community tends “to think that all white people are bad, or all rich white people oppress us or come at us.” He explains that while Trump stands for “the other view,” one that instills fear within the community, there’s a more pressing need for his help that doesn’t involve security force by the government.

“We need after-school programs and money put back in the communities and stuff like that so we can help ourselves — not like the national guard coming in,” he said. “You see what happens every time you have a martial law type of thing and you bring that type of mentality to the neighborhoods and bring a federal type of law to override the law of the city.” Mentioning that the martial law approach to any violence problem has never ended well, he added that the war zone reminiscent of such a move might not be ideal for families of Chicago.

“I’m pretty sure none of the families in Chicago want to walk outside of their doors and see that type of thing,” he said.

Joining his community rehabilitation sentiments for the city, Common also shared that he believes organizing is the best solution to Chi-town—not Trump’s law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of people out there already organizing and doing things,” he told TMZ. “We need our state local people to do things. We don’t need that mentality so I’m not focused on the president right now. I’m focused on helping the people in the city and how we can do it.”

See Twista’s proposal for cleaning up Chicago in the video below.