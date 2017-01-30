The Internet Is Going in on Tyga and Kodak Black's New Haircuts

According to Twitter, however, the sudden change may not have been for the best.

We’re not sure if it’s a delayed “new year, new them” situation, but 2017 has unexpectedly prompted Tyga and Kodak Black to reinvent their styles in the form of a new hairdo.



Tyga, who must be following in the footsteps of his new rap label boss Kanye West, decided to embody his rap alias on an entirely new and literal level. Shaving tiger stripes into the back of his head, the former Young Money rap star debuted the cut over the weekend through his Instagram. Shortly thereafter, Kodak announced the shaving off of his locs, which he suitably coined #KodakKnots, for a fresh, new, faded haircut that is absolutely not inspired by Boosie Badazz.

“This ain’t a Boosie fade f**k n**ga, this a #KodakFade,” he said in the caption. “#Trendsetter. I keep something new going on, I cut the #KodakKnots.”

From the front view, it seems to be your average, neatly lined-up fade. But flip the Project Baby around to the back, and there’s one Kodak knot that he apparently wasn’t ready to let go of, hanging from the back of his head as a rat tail.



But like clockwork, social media had its own buzzing pair of clippers to send over both rappers ears after laying eyes on the new styles — and they certainly wouldn’t call it “trendsetting.”

Check out Tyga and Kodak’s new do’s and what social media had to say about it below.