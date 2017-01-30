Wale Wants to Know Why Everyone Will #DeleteUber But Wear Yeezys...

While musicians such as Trey Songz and MadeInTYO came forward to announce their stance that they also joined the trending movement and have deleted Uber as a result of the company's decision to remain aligned with Trump, one rapper was hesitant to jump on the bandwagon.

Over the weekend, as protests at airports broke out across the nation against Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries , the New York Taxi Workers Alliance reacted quickly in support of the protests, calling for its drivers to avoid the John F. Kennedy International Airport in solidarity for one hour. During that time, Uber still serviced the area, with many flocking to their smart phones to delete the app as a result .

One Instagram user praised Uber's competitor, Lyft, for promising to donate $1 million to the ACLU, and Wale found himself remaining critical of the entire boycott, raising a valid opposition to the protest in the process.

Taking to the comments section, Wale questioned the Instagram user's motives, writing, "U gon get in ur new lyft wit ya yeezys tho, right? Y'all n****s kill me."

While he does raise an interesting point, suggesting that those so-called hypebeasts who are quick to jump on trends, such as deleting Uber, are hypocritical because at the end of the day, Kanye West supporting Trump isn't going to result in people boycotting his Yeezy sneakers.

The fan, however, also chose to clap back, stating, "I'm too poor to own yeezys, anyway, support people who don't support trump."

Judging from the nature of Wale's criticism, it's going to take a lot more to please him than simply deleting an app.

Take a look at the heated exchange in the screen grab below.