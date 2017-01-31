LOL: Chris Brown Admits He's a Crazy Ex-Boyfriend

But after sharing a recent video of what life post-breakup would be like with Chris Breezy, it appears he might be suffering from a bout of fatal attraction instead.

You might think that since R&B-crooning heartthrob Chris Brown has made a successful career off of his melodies of love, intimacy and passion, his approach to relationships would be as healthy as they come.

In the video, Breezy gives a fair warning to the ladies who have something against men with obsessive tendencies. In short, his message is very direct: once Breezy’s girlfriend, always Breezy’s girlfriend.

“Y’all be complaining about n****s being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kind of crazy s**t and get tired of him,” he begins in the video. “Well guess what? I’m one of them n****s. If I love you, b***h, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m gonna chase that n***a out, I’m gonna chase you’re a** around and it’s done.”

If there’s anyone who knows all about what he’s preaching, it’d be his ex-flame Karrueche Tran. Aside from having her name screamed over Breezy’s “Back to Sleep (Remix)” track, the model and actress also had her fair share of Instagram moments with Team Breezy fans pleading for her to reunite with him courtesy of Breezy’s presence in her comments section.

And if there’s any truth to Soulja Boy’s accusation against Breezy, in which he claimed the singer threatened him for leaving heart-eye emojis under Kae’s Instagram photo, sparking a forthcoming boxing match between the two men, Breezy’s warning is nothing to take with just a grain of salt.

Check out what he had to say for any of the ladies who plan to be swept off of their feet by Chris Breezy in the video below.