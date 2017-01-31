Trey Songz Jokes About 'Shooting His Shot' at Ashanti

And after a fan jokingly gave her the record-breaker as the leading lady in his life, Trey Songz loaded up for a shot at the Grammy Award-winning diva, too.

R&B songstress Ashanti has been out here breaking necks lately with her beach-bod flicks and overall glow up.



In the photo, Ashanti is gorgeously bikini-clad as she rests on a jet ski in her chrome-styled mirror shades.

“Nobody comes before [Ashanti],” the fan wrote jokingly in the caption. “F**k my kids, my moms, my whole family. If she call, I'm never comin home.”

But no Woman Crush Wednesday to the caliber of Ashanti’s beauty goes posted without a peek from Songz first, not if Mr. Steal Yo Girl himself has got anything to say about it. Commenting his nod to the “Rock Wit U” singer, Trey had no choice but to turn down the fan’s request to put him on with Ashanti after he commented his nod to the photo.

“Bruh, I’m gonna shoot my own shot first,” he replied to the fan. “I gotta keep it funky with ya.”

As it seems, the fan obviously didn’t need Trey’s mention after all — since Ashanti arrived at the post to share her flatter with the two men’s admiration for her. She replied to both men with a friendly laugh and a few shy emojis in recognition of their praise.

Sending hope to Woman Crush Wednesday posters everywhere.