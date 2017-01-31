Yikes, 50 Cent Is Suing His Former Lawyers for $32 Million

As reported , the rapper-turned-entrepreneur has his eye on revenge, choosing to sue his former lawyers for the steep price of $32 million. The reason? Fif feels as though his ex-lawyers mishandled the high-profile sex tape case he lost against Lastonia Leviston in 2015.

While it remains up for debate whether 50 Cent enjoys going to court at this point or simply wants to make sure no one messes with his bank account but him, the entertainer has reportedly filed yet another lawsuit to kick off the new year.

According to the report, the rapper, born Curtis Jackson III, filed the suit this past Friday (Jan. 28) claiming that his former lawyers, Reed Smith and Peter Raymond, did not have his best interest at heart, forcing him to file for bankruptcy as a result of losing the case against Leviston. Back in July 2015, he was ordered to pay $5 million for posting a sex tape of her and her partner on the internet.

According to the claim, 50 Cent would not have filed for bankruptcy if he knew of the "neglectful, negligent and unethical conduct of Raymond and Smith."

Additionally, the lawsuit claims the rapper's former lawyers "did not follow established legal standards," going on to claim that 50's original legal team was inept regarding properly preparing for court, resulting in him having to hire new counsel on the eve of the initial trial.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mr. Jackson has been required to commence litigation in connection with the past administration of his legal matters," 50 Cent's new lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, shared in a statement. "While it would have been preferable to resolve this dispute privately and amicably, he felt it necessary to pursue this matter further. Mr. Jackson is fully confident that all claims will be resolved in his favor in the near future."

According to the filing, 50 Cent is seeking $25 million in punitive damages and $7 million in actual damages due to both malpractice and a breach of fiduciary duty.

More on this story as it develops.