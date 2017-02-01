Beyoncé Is Pregnant...With Twins

Now she can add another two jewels to her crown after a beautiful and unexpected announcement via Instagram that she is pregnant with twins!

Queen Bey, dually known as Beyoncé , has long been supreme ruler of surprises.

Shared by her official Instagram handle, Bey posted the heartfelt news and gave thanks to fans in advance for all of their blessings and wishes that were certain to follow.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote in the caption. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Signed off by The Carters, the reigning megastar included a picture of her in a sheer veil and surrounded by bouquets of flowers as she poses with her baby bump. The new pitter patter of twin toes joins Beyoncé and husband Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who's just been promoted to a big sister.

Neither the sexes nor planned names of the new additions have been released.



Congratulations, Carter family!

See the photo below.

