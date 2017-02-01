In Jesus's Name: Kirk Franklin Will Defend His Daughter by Any Means

But after some back-and-forth between the user, who claims that Franklin was mistaken, he’s got a little more to say after receiving a troubling phone call from his wife.

After what Kirk Franklin assumed to be a threat to his youngest daughter from a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), the gospel singer and author warned that just as easily as he could catch the Holy Ghost, anyone with plans to endanger his daughter could catch the holy smoke.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the “I Smile” singer returned to Twitter once again to reveal that his daughter had been “in tears” as a result of online harassment from two specific individuals who claim the Christian faith. Adding that she was called out of her name, Franklin called the users out as well, tagging them in the disheartening tweets.

“It's 10 a.m. here in Tokyo and my wife just called me to let me know my daughter is in tears because two so-called Christian people online have bullied her and called her everything but a child of God,” he wrote. “Congratulations @SaikoWoods and @CSWrite2Inspire. You’ve succeeded!”

The tweets came shortly after he addressed the rest of the Twitterverse for condemning his use of the term “brother” with respects to the Muslim community and his opposition to Donald Trump’s recent executive order widely-recognized as a Muslim ban. Continuing to defend his daughter, Franklin added that the backlash he received and the actions of the two aforementioned users were prime examples of why some people choose to abandon the church and stereotype Christians. He also reminded everyone of his devout love and loyalty to his youngest daughter and expressed his dismay with those who attack children.

“You come for someone's child in the name of your own self-righteousness and expect people to follow that type of God?,” he said. “My heart is broken. And so is hers. But, she gone be alright. To all my followers, this is not a reflection of Jesus. He would never hurt you to save you.”

Dubbing himself a “proud, crazy, non-weak, no punk Christian,” Franklin also dropped a couple of bombs on the Twitter users he said bullied his daughter to top off his statements. “Lastly, @SaikoWoods, please tell us why you were kicked out of your church; Us ungodly Christians would love to know,” he mentioned. “Leave my child alone. That’s all I’m gone say, bro. My apologies Twitter. I'm thousands of miles away from home and I'm trying to protect my baby.”

Amen to that, Kirk.

See the continued defense of his daughter in the tweets below.