Twitter Flips on Lauryn Hill for Being 3 Hours Late To (Another) Concert

But despite having arrived three hours late to perform at the Heinz Hall venue, Twitter was right on time with their commentary like clockwork.

Legendary rap and soul femcee Lauryn Hill had fans on the edge of their seats for much longer than they expected to be when they worried she may no-show for her Pittsburgh concert stop on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The show in question was during her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Tour that began at the end of August. A Twitter user, who captured a Lauryn Hill-less stage, tweeted a photo of the anxious crowd awaiting the former Fugees member along with the band, which was already set up on stage.

“Dog,” the user wrote. “[Lauryn Hill] had a packed house and full band setup and didn’t show.”

Another user tweeted that she had finally arrived to the show but was greeted by an agitated crowd due to her tardiness.

“Lauryn Hill is 3+ hours late to this show & everyone is visibly (& understandably) mad,” the concertgoer said, “but I don't get why anyone is surprised.”

The user was perhaps referring to Hill’s familiar history of being strapped for time, namely in May 2016 when she arrived two-and-a-half hours late to an Atlanta concert appearance. Unfortunately, Hill only had until 11 p.m. that particular evening to perform and had reportedly hit the stage at 10:20 p.m., leaving less than an hour to perform for fans. One especially disappointed fan in the crowd decided to interrogate her face-to-face on the reason she was so late, to which she responded that her driver was lost.

Now that the New Jersey native has lagged behind the clock yet again, Twitter isn’t letting her off too easy about it.

