Twitter Flips on Lauryn Hill for Being 3 Hours Late To (Another) Concert

Legendary rap and soul femcee Lauryn Hill had fans on the edge of their seats for much longer than they expected to be when they worried she may no-show for her Pittsburgh concert stop on Tuesday (Jan. 31).
But despite having arrived three hours late to perform at the Heinz Hall venue, Twitter was right on time with their commentary like clockwork.
The show in question was during her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Tour that began at the end of August. A Twitter user, who captured a Lauryn Hill-less stage, tweeted a photo of the anxious crowd awaiting the former Fugees member along with the band, which was already set up on stage.
“Dog,” the user wrote. “[Lauryn Hill] had a packed house and full band setup and didn’t show.”
Another user tweeted that she had finally arrived to the show but was greeted by an agitated crowd due to her tardiness.
“Lauryn Hill is 3+ hours late to this show & everyone is visibly (& understandably) mad,” the concertgoer said, “but I don't get why anyone is surprised.”
The user was perhaps referring to Hill’s familiar history of being strapped for time, namely in May 2016 when she arrived two-and-a-half hours late to an Atlanta concert appearance. Unfortunately, Hill only had until 11 p.m. that particular evening to perform and had reportedly hit the stage at 10:20 p.m., leaving less than an hour to perform for fans. One especially disappointed fan in the crowd decided to interrogate her face-to-face on the reason she was so late, to which she responded that her driver was lost.
Now that the New Jersey native has lagged behind the clock yet again, Twitter isn’t letting her off too easy about it.
See what fans had to say about the wait below.
"Never Ready Or Not" tour keeps rolling RT @pjhoody: "Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?"— Jay Platonica (@KevKlassix) February 1, 2017
Lauryn Hill: "nah you?"
Y'all know Lauryn Hill be late like pic.twitter.com/aQHriFs1G2— Team Sal (@cheyy_GetLikeMe) February 1, 2017
Lauryn Hill isn't late, she's just really on time for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5aJs3XxMIG— Bradshaw w/ Melanin (@JarrieBradshaw) February 1, 2017
Why do ppl keep giving 💰 to Lauryn Hill & expecting something diff. than what she's consistently done the past 10 years?? Which is be late— Thrilliam T. Riker (@Oaklanthology) February 1, 2017
Somebody just said MLH should stand for "Mad Late Hill" instead of "Mrs Lauryn Hill" I'm done.— Romulo Diaz (@romulooodiaz) February 1, 2017
Fans are mad at Lauryn Hill for being late to work. It's like having a million shift managers at once. "This is your final write up."— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) February 1, 2017
If you show up late to a Lauryn Hill concert then you'll be on time pic.twitter.com/moOi5Rnwfg— issa blood (@BlowOnMyMike) February 1, 2017
People are still attending Lauryn Hill concerts. She's either late or doesn't show. How you gon win when you ain't right within? pic.twitter.com/y5Sygmw19Z— Virgo Endurer (@Rockzawesome) February 1, 2017
"bae, I got us tickets to the Lauryn Hill concert next weekend" pic.twitter.com/UwR5C4Ga0r— AJ The Juiceman (@xPhenomenal1) February 1, 2017
"i'll be on stage in 10 minutes, just hype the crowd up." -Lauryn Hill pic.twitter.com/oL7QJzKdYj— Ahmed/Sampha Stan (@big_business_) February 1, 2017
WAIT. Y’all let Lauryn Hill swindle y’all again? IN 2017?!?!? pic.twitter.com/wy0XSwp9D0— BÆon Flux ☔️ Ƭ̵̬̊ (@iBleeze) February 1, 2017
Was Lauryn Hill late, or was everyone else just early ? pic.twitter.com/ac6WxzJYit— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 1, 2017
(Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)
