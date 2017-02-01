Nicki Minaj and Drake Have Reunited

It's been an excruciatingly long time coming, but Young Money's VIP heavyweights Nicki Minaj and Drake have finally rejoined forces and it couldn't be a happier day for the triple-threat label family!

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to slide through a couple flicks from the meetup with Drizzy and the Young Money label honcho Lil Wayne. A fresh-faced Nicki, Weezy F. Baby and the 6 God are all posed in what looks like a studio, which might be suggestive of some 2017 heat that Ms. Minaj promised us in January. The photo was posted right after another picture with Queen Barbz and Drizzy — which was captionless, might we add — as the two posed for a selfie.



"#TheBig3, #YoungMoney," she captioned the photo.

The flick was apparently a repost from fellow Young Money luminary Mack Maine. In his recognition of the reunion, he captioned the picture of the trio with a special message for the Young Money family.

"The Big 3! My family! I honestly missed this s**t!," he wrote. "Had to make em laugh to get that magic out! P.S., Nicki take a 100 pics to get the one LOL..Da Queen."

This comes not too far behind Nicki and Weezy's recent in-studio meeting, where she appeared on his live footage segment with NFL Gameday. And, of course, after Drake mentioned not speaking to Nicki following the feud with her former rap flame, Meek Mill, we're happy to see the two have buried the nearly two-year hatchet.



2017 is showing some dangerously exciting promise after all!

Check out the flicks below.

